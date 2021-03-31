Difference between revisions of "R.Peels"
In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/r-peels-intensifies-zim-hip-hop-supremacy-battle/ R Peels intensifies Zim hip-hop supremacy battle], ''The Chronicle'', Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref> In a 2020 interview with [[H-Metro]] R Peels said he has released an album each year since 2017.<ref name="HM">Shingirirayi Mugodi, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/r-peels-new-album-ready/ R. Peels new album ready], ''H-Metro'', Published: October 6, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref>
==Discography==
*''Muchinjiko: The Crossover'' (2020)
*''Zviri Eva Beautiful'' (2017)
===EPs===
R.Peels is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician.
Background
R-Peels was born in Warren Park. He is the oldest in a family of 6.[1]
Real Name
Bruce Tanaka Mungoyo[1]
Age
R.Peels was born in 1994.[1]
Career
In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.[2] In a 2020 interview with H-Metro R Peels said he has released an album each year since 2017.[3]
Criticising Zim Hip Hop Awards
In 2019 R-Peels was amongst the rappers that asked Zim Hip Hop Awards organisers to exclude them in future editions saying the awards have lost their appeal. He said:
"F*** Zim Hip hop awards I am bigger than you, never put my name on your list. You don’t deserve my effort. I’m the most hated, most consistent and most talented Zim hip hop artiste. I am done with the Borrowdale hip hop awards, I’m done with Zimhiphop awards. Mudiwa Hood, Stunner and King 98 are obviously the most terrible rappers we’ve all heard. I always told you people are buying awards Best HipHop album rine Rhumba, I’m done."
Discography
Mixtapes
- Pyronomia Flame (2014)
Albums
- Muchinjiko: The Crossover (2020)
- Zviri Eva Beautiful (2017)
- Kudenga Kure
EPs
- Songs of Solomon EP
- Forgive My Honesty (2015)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Say hello to Harare-based rapper, R-Peels(Zimbabwean Hip-Hop), Zimlink, Published: March 17, 2014, Retrieved: March 31, 2021
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, R Peels intensifies Zim hip-hop supremacy battle, The Chronicle, Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021
- ↑ Shingirirayi Mugodi, R. Peels new album ready, H-Metro, Published: October 6, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021
- ↑ Taonga Nyemba, Top rappers discredit ZHHP awards, Nehanda Radio, Published: December 16, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2021