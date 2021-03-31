<blockquote>"F*** Zim Hip hop awards I am bigger than you, never put my name on your list. You don’t deserve my effort. I’m the most hated, most consistent and most talented Zim hip hop artiste. I am done with the Borrowdale hip hop awards, I’m done with Zimhiphop awards. [[Mudiwa Hood]], [[Stunner]] and [[King 98]] are obviously the most terrible rappers we’ve all heard. I always told you people are buying awards Best HipHop album rine Rhumba, I’m done."</blockquote><ref name="NR">Taonga Nyemba, [https://nehandaradio.com/2019/12/16/top-rappers-discredit-zhhp-awards/ Top rappers discredit ZHHP awards], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: December 16, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref>

In 2019 R-Peels was amongst the rappers that asked Zim Hip Hop Awards organisers to exclude them in future editions saying the awards have lost their appeal. He said:

In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/r-peels-intensifies-zim-hip-hop-supremacy-battle/ R Peels intensifies Zim hip-hop supremacy battle], ''The Chronicle'', Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref> In a 2020 interview with [[H-Metro]] R Peels said he has released an album each year since 2017.<ref name="HM">Shingirirayi Mugodi, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/r-peels-new-album-ready/ R. Peels new album ready], ''H-Metro'', Published: October 6, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref>

In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/r-peels-intensifies-zim-hip-hop-supremacy-battle/ R Peels intensifies Zim hip-hop supremacy battle], ''The Chronicle'', Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref> In a 2020 interview with [[H-Metro]] R Peels said he has released an album each year since 2017.<ref name="HM">Shingirirayi Mugodi, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/r-peels-new-album-ready/ R. Peels new album ready], ''H-Metro'', Published: October 6, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref>

R.Peels is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician.

Background

R-Peels was born in Warren Park. He is the oldest in a family of 6.[1]

Real Name

Bruce Tanaka Mungoyo[1]

Age

R.Peels was born in 1994.[1]

Career

In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.[2] In a 2020 interview with H-Metro R Peels said he has released an album each year since 2017.[3]

Criticising Zim Hip Hop Awards

In 2019 R-Peels was amongst the rappers that asked Zim Hip Hop Awards organisers to exclude them in future editions saying the awards have lost their appeal. He said:

"F*** Zim Hip hop awards I am bigger than you, never put my name on your list. You don’t deserve my effort. I’m the most hated, most consistent and most talented Zim hip hop artiste. I am done with the Borrowdale hip hop awards, I’m done with Zimhiphop awards. Mudiwa Hood, Stunner and King 98 are obviously the most terrible rappers we’ve all heard. I always told you people are buying awards Best HipHop album rine Rhumba, I’m done."

[4]

Discography

Mixtapes

Pyronomia Flame (2014)

Albums

Muchinjiko: The Crossover (2020)

(2020) Zviri Eva Beautiful (2017)

(2017) Kudenga Kure

EPs

Songs of Solomon EP

Forgive My Honesty (2015)

Videos

R.Peels - Eke (Official Music Video)

R.Peels - Thankful (Official Music Video) ft. Nutty O

R.Peels - Andiroya (Official Music Video) ft. Ishan

R.Peels, Ti Gonzi - Moto (Official Music Video)

R.Peels - Musiye Akadaro