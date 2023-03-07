Difference between revisions of "RAE Recyling"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''RAE Recyling''' do LDPE in Willowvale, [[Harare]. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 12 Tilburn Road, Willowvale, Harare. <br/...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:56, 7 March 2023
RAE Recyling do LDPE in Willowvale, [[Harare].
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 12 Tilburn Road, Willowvale, Harare.
Phone: E Bwakura - 0771 781331, R Zinyemba - 0779 312440.
Email: emmanuel@raerecycling.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
LDPE
2020 - ±12 tons