RAE Recyling do LDPE in Willowvale, [[Harare].

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 12 Tilburn Road, Willowvale, Harare.
Phone: E Bwakura - 0771 781331, R Zinyemba - 0779 312440.
Email: emmanuel@raerecycling.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

LDPE

2020 - ±12 tons

