Difference between revisions of "ROLLERG:"

Revision as of 21:23, 1 March 2021
|ROLLERG
|Background information
|Native name
|GODKNOWS SHUMBA
|Born
|February 25, 1996
|Genres
|Zimdancehall
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
|Years active
|2013 to present
|Labels
|HKD