Pindula

Difference between revisions of "ROLLERG:"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox musical artist | name = ROLLERG | image = thumb|rollerg | image_size = 250px | landscape = <!--...")
 
m
Line 11: Line 11:
 
| native_name_lang    =  
 
| native_name_lang    =  
 
| alias              =  
 
| alias              =  
| birth_date          = {{birth date and age|1994|02|25}}
+
| birth_date          = {{birth date and age|1996|02|25}}
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| origin              =  
 
| origin              =  

Revision as of 21:23, 1 March 2021

ROLLERG
rollerg
Background information
Native nameGODKNOWS SHUMBA
Born (1996-02-25) February 25, 1996 (age 25)
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
Years active2013 to present
LabelsHKD


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=ROLLERG:&oldid=100247"