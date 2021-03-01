Difference between revisions of "ROLLERG:"

Pindula

{{Infobox musical artist
| name                = ROLLERG
| name                = Godknows Shumba
| image              = [[File:Rollergs.jpg|thumb|rollerg]]
| image              =  
[[File:Rollergees.jpg|thumb]]
 
| image_size          = 250px
 
| image_size          = 250px
 
| landscape          = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->
 
| landscape          = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->

Godknows Shumba
Rollergees.jpg
Background information
Native nameGODKNOWS SHUMBA
Born (1996-02-25) February 25, 1996 (age 25)
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
Years active2013 to present
LabelsHKD


