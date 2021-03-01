Pindula

Difference between revisions of "ROLLERG:"

Page Discussion
m
(Replaced content with "Null")
Tag: Replaced
 
Line 1: Line 1:
{{Infobox musical artist
+
Null
| name                = Godknows Shumba
 
| image              =
 
[[File:Rollergees.jpg|thumb]]
 
| image_size          = 250px
 
| landscape          = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->
 
| alt                =
 
| caption            =
 
| background          = **Mandatory** Use one: solo_singer, non_vocal_instrumentalist, non_performing_personnel, or temporary
 
| birth_name          =
 
| native_name        = GODKNOWS SHUMBA
 
| native_name_lang    =
 
| alias              =
 
| birth_date          = {{birth date and age|1996|02|25}}
 
| birth_place        =
 
| origin              =
 
| death_date          = <!-- {{death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date 1st) -->
 
| death_place        =
 
| genre              = [[Zimdancehall]]
 
| occupation          = Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
 
| instrument          =
 
| years_active        = 2013 to present
 
| label              = HKD
 
| associated_acts    =
 
| website            = <!-- {{URL|ROLLERG.TK}} -->
 
| notable_instruments =
 
}}
 
 
 
<br>
 

Latest revision as of 21:57, 1 March 2021

Null

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=ROLLERG:&oldid=100256"