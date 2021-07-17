Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Rabelani Choene"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Rabelani Choene''' was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairma...")
 
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
 
'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar [[Engelbert Rugeje]] and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing [[Tambudzani Mohadi]] as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.<ref name="ND">SILAS NKALA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/06/tambudzani-mohadi-pushed-out-of-polls/ Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==

Latest revision as of 10:01, 17 July 2021

Rabelani Choene was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

Career

In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[1]

Death

Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube.

References

  1. SILAS NKALA, Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls, NewsDay, Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Rabelani_Choene&oldid=108294"