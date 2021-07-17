Difference between revisions of "Rabelani Choene"
'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
==Death==
Rabelani Choene was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
Career
In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[1]
Death
Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube.
References
- ↑ SILAS NKALA, Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls, NewsDay, Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021