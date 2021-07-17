In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar [[Engelbert Rugeje]] and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing [[Tambudzani Mohadi]] as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.<ref name="ND">SILAS NKALA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/06/tambudzani-mohadi-pushed-out-of-polls/ Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>

'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

Career

In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[1]

Death

Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube.