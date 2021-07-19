In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar [[Engelbert Rugeje]] and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing [[Tambudzani Mohadi]] as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.<ref name="ND">SILAS NKALA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/06/tambudzani-mohadi-pushed-out-of-polls/ Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>

'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

Background

Wife

Choene was married to Lydia.[1]

Children

Rabelani Choene had one child and five grandchildren.[1]





Choeni joined the liberation struggle under Zipra in 1974 when he crossed to Zambia through Botswana.

He then travelled to Morogoro, Tanzania, where he received military training and was appointed a medical man.

In 1976, he operated at GCB Gokwe region which was later known as the Northern front. During the same year, he was promoted to Zone Medical man and later the Zone Commander.

In 1978, he was elevated to the position of Deputy Regional Medical Man, a rank he held until the cease-fire period.[1]

Political Career

In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[2]

Death

Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube.