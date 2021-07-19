Difference between revisions of "Rabelani Choene"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
|Line 28:
|Line 110:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]].
|+
Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]].
==References==
==References==
|Line 38:
|Line 120:
|keywords= Rabelani Choene, Rabelani Choene death, Rabelani Choene dies, Rabelani Choene biography
|keywords= Rabelani Choene, Rabelani Choene death, Rabelani Choene dies, Rabelani Choene biography
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Rabelani Choene
|image_alt= Rabelani Choene
}}
}}
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Revision as of 14:10, 19 July 2021
|Rabelani Choene
|Died
|16 July 2021 (aged 71)
Malusungani, Beitbridge
|Cause of death
|Covid-19 related complications
|Known for
|Being a ZANU=PF politician
|Spouse(s)
|Lydia
|Children
|1
|Website
|instagram
Rabelani Choene was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
Background
Wife
Choene was married to Lydia.[1]
Children
Rabelani Choene had one child and five grandchildren.[1]
Second Chimurenga Contribution
Choeni joined the liberation struggle under Zipra in 1974 when he crossed to Zambia through Botswana.
He then travelled to Morogoro, Tanzania, where he received military training and was appointed a medical man.
In 1976, he operated at GCB Gokwe region which was later known as the Northern front. During the same year, he was promoted to Zone Medical man and later the Zone Commander.
In 1978, he was elevated to the position of Deputy Regional Medical Man, a rank he held until the cease-fire period.[1]
Political Career
In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[2]
Death
Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube. Choene succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Thupeyo Muleya, Mat South seeks national hero status for Choeni, The Herald, Published: July 19, 2021, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ SILAS NKALA, Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls, NewsDay, Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021