Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]] . Choene succumbed to [[Covid-19]] related complications .

Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]].

'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

'''Rabelani Choene''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = Lydia <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Rabelani Choeni.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Rabelani Choene<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Rabelani Choene was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choene was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

Background

Wife

Choene was married to Lydia.[1]

Children

Rabelani Choene had one child and five grandchildren.[1]





Choeni joined the liberation struggle under Zipra in 1974 when he crossed to Zambia through Botswana.

He then travelled to Morogoro, Tanzania, where he received military training and was appointed a medical man.

In 1976, he operated at GCB Gokwe region which was later known as the Northern front. During the same year, he was promoted to Zone Medical man and later the Zone Commander.

In 1978, he was elevated to the position of Deputy Regional Medical Man, a rank he held until the cease-fire period.[1]

Political Career

In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choene replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[2]

Death

Rabelani Choene passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube. Choene succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.