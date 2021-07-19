Difference between revisions of "Rabelani Choeni"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (Tayananiswa moved page Rabelani Choene to Rabelani Choeni)
|(11 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Rabelani
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Rabelani ''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 5:
|Line 87:
===Wife===
===Wife===
|−
|+
was married to Lydia.<ref name="H">Thupeyo Muleya, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mat-south-seeks-national-hero-status-for-choeni/ Mat South seeks national hero status for Choeni], ''The Herald'', Published: July 19, 2021, Retrieved: July 19, 2021</ref>
===Children===
===Children===
|−
Rabelani
|+
Rabelani had one child and five grandchildren.<ref name="H"/>
|−
==[[Second Chimurenga]] Contribution==
==[[Second Chimurenga]] Contribution==
|Line 24:
|Line 105:
==Political Career==
==Political Career==
|−
In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar [[Engelbert Rugeje]] and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani
|+
In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar [[Engelbert Rugeje]] and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani replacing [[Tambudzani Mohadi]] as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.<ref name="ND">SILAS NKALA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/06/tambudzani-mohadi-pushed-out-of-polls/ Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Rabelani
|+
Rabelani passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]].
==References==
==References==
|Line 34:
|Line 115:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Rabelani
|+
|title= Rabelani : Wife, Children, Second Chimurenga Contribution, Political Career, Death -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Rabelani
|+
|keywords= Rabelani , Rabelani death, Rabelani dies, Rabelani biography
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|−
|image_alt= Rabelani
|+
|image_alt= Rabelani
}}
}}
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Revision as of 14:17, 19 July 2021
|Rabelani Choeni
|Died
|16 July 2021 (aged 71)
Malusungani, Beitbridge
|Cause of death
|Covid-19 related complications
|Known for
|Being a ZANU-PF politician
|Spouse(s)
|Lydia
|Children
|1
Rabelani Choeni was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choeni was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.
Background
Wife
Choeni was married to Lydia.[1]
Children
Rabelani Choeni had one child and five grandchildren.[1]
Second Chimurenga Contribution
Choeni joined the liberation struggle under Zipra in 1974 when he crossed to Zambia through Botswana.
He then travelled to Morogoro, Tanzania, where he received military training and was appointed a medical man.
In 1976, he operated at GCB Gokwe region which was later known as the Northern front. During the same year, he was promoted to Zone Medical man and later the Zone Commander.
In 1978, he was elevated to the position of Deputy Regional Medical Man, a rank he held until the cease-fire period.[1]
Political Career
In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choeni replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[2]
Death
Rabelani Choeni passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube. Choeni succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South province applied to the national leadership to confer national hero status to their Choeni.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Thupeyo Muleya, Mat South seeks national hero status for Choeni, The Herald, Published: July 19, 2021, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ SILAS NKALA, Tambudzani Mohadi pushed out of polls, NewsDay, Published: June 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 17, 2021