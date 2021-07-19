Rabelani Choeni passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]]. Choeni succumbed to [[Covid-19]] related complications. Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South province applied to the national leadership to confer national hero status to Choeni.

Rabelani Choeni passed away at home in Malusungani, [[Beitbridge]] on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by [[Abednico Ncube]]. Choeni succumbed to [[Covid-19]] related complications. Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South province applied to the national leadership to confer national hero status to their Choeni.

Rabelani Choeni was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death on 16 July 2021, Choeni was Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province chairman.

Background

Wife

Choeni was married to Lydia.[1]

Children

Rabelani Choeni had one child and five grandchildren.[1]

Choeni joined the liberation struggle under Zipra in 1974 when he crossed to Zambia through Botswana.

He then travelled to Morogoro, Tanzania, where he received military training and was appointed a medical man.

In 1976, he operated at GCB Gokwe region which was later known as the Northern front. During the same year, he was promoted to Zone Medical man and later the Zone Commander.

In 1978, he was elevated to the position of Deputy Regional Medical Man, a rank he held until the cease-fire period.[1]

Political Career

In 2018, Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) dropped some candidates approved by national commissar Engelbert Rugeje and compiled a new list of parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the July 30 general elections. This saw Rabelani Choeni replacing Tambudzani Mohadi as the Beitbridge senatorial candidate.[2]

Death

Rabelani Choeni passed away at home in Malusungani, Beitbridge on 16 July 2021. The news was confirmed by Abednico Ncube. Choeni succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South province applied to the national leadership to confer national hero status to Choeni.