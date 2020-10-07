Difference between revisions of "Rabson Jembere"

In July 2018, Rabson Jembere was elected to Ward 20 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 3559 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Mutoko RDC with 3559 votes, beating Musekiwa Bhanire of MDC-Alliance with 2908 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]