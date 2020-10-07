Difference between revisions of "Racheal Magura"

In July 2018, Racheal Magura was elected to Ward 24 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 341 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Mutoko RDC with 341 votes, beating Elson Matowe of MDC-Alliance with 50 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]