Rachel Chinouriri is a British musician with Zimbabwean roots. She is from Croydon in England.

Background

Rachel Chinouriri is the youngest in her family and the only child born in England rather than her native Zimbabwe. [1]

Education

She studied musical theatre at BRIT School. On her first day in BRIT School, Chinouriri said she burst into tears singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow in front of a class of 20 people. Rachel said at that moment the idea of putting a song on the internet or becoming a professional singer was out of the question. [2]

Music Career

Chinouriri released Bedroom Tales a 5-track acoustic EP on April Fool's Day in 2016. The EP was recorded at her home in Croydon with the help of her mother’s laptop and a £20 microphone. She partnered with Boots and The Hygiene Bank for their 2020 Christmas advert and raised over £6k for the NHS in partnership with artists Jazz Grant and Ben Smallwood.

In 2019, Chinouriri was on the first biggest video shoot of her career for the song Animals –her collaboration with producer Preditah. On the day of the shoot, she was rushed to hospital with meningitis and had to relearn to walk after spending 5 days in hospital.

In 2019 she released the EP Mama’s Boy.[2]

In 2021, Chinouriri released her debut EP Four° in Winter which by July 2021 had over 2.5 million streams. In July 2021, Rachel teamed up with Hak Baker for their single November. Chinouriri's song The Riverbend which she performs with Subculture, was featured in the critically acclaimed TV show I May Destroy You, and her 2018 single So My Darling amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify.[3]

Discography

EPs

Bedroom Tales (2016)

(2016) Mama’s Boy (2019)

(2019) Four° in Winter (2021)

Awards

In July 2021, Rachel Chinouriri earned a nomination for the 2021 Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with Apple Music.[3]

In September 2021, she won the Distrohive Outstanding Achievement in Music (Female) at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards.[4]

