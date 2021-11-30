Difference between revisions of "Rachel J"

Pindula

Rachel J
Rachel-J.jpeg
BornRachel Jambaya
Occupationpoet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer

Rachel J is a Zimbabwean poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer.[1]

Background

Rachel was born in Kwekwe and raised in Gweru. She was educated in South Africa. She runs a interior designing company and has done works for some of the top personalities in the country.

Music career

Rachel claimed that her first album, The Triumph, was a dedication to her grandmother and a thanksgiving offering to God for steadfastly walking with her and blessing her abundantly beyond her imagination.

References

  1. Rachel J a Galaxy of Talent - ZIMBUZZ, ZIMBUZZ, retrieved: 19 Nov 2018
