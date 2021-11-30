Difference between revisions of "Rachel J"
'''Rachel J''' is a Zimbabwean poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer.
'''Rachel J''' is a Zimbabwean poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer.
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 15:43, 30 November 2021
|Rachel J
|Born
|Rachel Jambaya
|Occupation
|poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer
Rachel J is a Zimbabwean poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer.[1]
Background
Rachel was born in Kwekwe and raised in Gweru. She was educated in South Africa. She runs a interior designing company and has done works for some of the top personalities in the country.
Music career
Rachel claimed that her first album, The Triumph, was a dedication to her grandmother and a thanksgiving offering to God for steadfastly walking with her and blessing her abundantly beyond her imagination.
References
