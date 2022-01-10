Difference between revisions of "Rachel J"

Pindula

Rachel was born in [[Kwekwe]] and raised in [[Gweru]]. Rachel J was raised by her grandmother, Gogo Phoeby who was a peasant farmer in Gweru who looked after her when her parents died.
==Education==
Rachel J completed her high school education before enrolling for a diploma at a local college.
She later left for South Africa where she enrolled for a degree programme in Fashion and Interior designing.<ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/i-am-not-a-slay-queen-rachel-j/ I am not a slay queen: Rachel J], ''The Herald'', Published: April 9, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2022</ref>
==Businesses==
 +
She runs an interior designing company and has done works for some of the top personalities in Zimbabwe.
Rachel J has vast interests in mining, transport and logistics, fruit and vegetables, fuel, luxury bus coaches, Vashandi Transport and farming all under Jarach Investments.
As of April 2019, she also owns a newspaper and printing company that prints exercise books, novels and labels for various products.<ref name="H"/>
  
 
==Music career==
  
Rachel claimed that her first album, ''The Triumph'', was a dedication to her grandmother and a thanksgiving offering to God for steadfastly walking with her and blessing her abundantly beyond her imagination.
===Mnangagwa's Biography===
Rachel J worked on [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s biography.<ref name="ZMP">[https://www.zimmorningpost.com/rachel-j-bounces-back/ Rachel J bounces back], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: November 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>
  
 
==References==

  1. Rachel J a Galaxy of Talent - ZIMBUZZ, ZIMBUZZ, retrieved: 19 Nov 2018
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, I am not a slay queen: Rachel J, The Herald, Published: April 9, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2022
  3. Rachel J bounces back, Zim Morning Post, Published: November 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2022
