Difference between revisions of "Rachel J"

Rachel J is a Zimbabwean poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer.[1]

Background

Rachel was born in Kwekwe and raised in Gweru. Rachel J was raised by her grandmother, Gogo Phoeby who was a peasant farmer in Gweru who looked after her when her parents died.

Education

Rachel J completed her high school education before enrolling for a diploma at a local college.

She later left for South Africa where she enrolled for a degree programme in Fashion and Interior designing.[2]

Businesses

She runs an interior designing company and has done works for some of the top personalities in Zimbabwe.

Rachel J has vast interests in mining, transport and logistics, fruit and vegetables, fuel, luxury bus coaches, Vashandi Transport and farming all under Jarach Investments.

As of April 2019, she also owns a newspaper and printing company that prints exercise books, novels and labels for various products.[2]

Music career

Rachel claimed that her first album, The Triumph, was a dedication to her grandmother and a thanksgiving offering to God for steadfastly walking with her and blessing her abundantly beyond her imagination.

Mnangagwa's Biography

Rachel J worked on Emmerson Mnangagwa’s biography.[3]