Difference between revisions of "Rachel J"

|Rachel J
|Born
|Rachel Jambaya
|Occupation
|poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer
Rachel J is a Zimbabwean poet, entrepreneur, Fashion designer, TV presenter and singer.[1]
Background
Rachel was born in Kwekwe and raised in Gweru. Rachel J was raised by her grandmother, Gogo Phoeby who was a peasant farmer in Gweru who looked after her when her parents died.
Education
Rachel J completed her high school education before enrolling for a diploma at a local college.
She later left for South Africa where she enrolled for a degree programme in Fashion and Interior designing.[2]
Businesses
She runs an interior designing company and has done works for some of the top personalities in Zimbabwe.
Rachel J has vast interests in mining, transport and logistics, fruit and vegetables, fuel, luxury bus coaches, Vashandi Transport and farming all under Jarach Investments.
As of April 2019, she also owns a newspaper and printing company that prints exercise books, novels and labels for various products.[2]
Music career
Rachel claimed that her first album, The Triumph, was a dedication to her grandmother and a thanksgiving offering to God for steadfastly walking with her and blessing her abundantly beyond her imagination.
Mnangagwa's Biography
Rachel J worked on Emmerson Mnangagwa’s biography.[3]
References
- ↑ Rachel J a Galaxy of Talent - ZIMBUZZ, ZIMBUZZ, retrieved: 19 Nov 2018
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, I am not a slay queen: Rachel J, The Herald, Published: April 9, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2022
- ↑ Rachel J bounces back, Zim Morning Post, Published: November 28, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2022