Difference between revisions of "Rachel Manzvanda"

In July 2018, Rachel Manzvanda was elected to Ward 2 Sanyati RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 6064 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Sanyati RDC with 6064 votes, beating Monica Mtero of MDC-Alliance with 1893 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]