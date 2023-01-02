Difference between revisions of "Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 2021"
'''[[Radio Zimbabwe]]''' presented its top 50 songs of 2021 from 31 December 2021 to 1 January 2021. Below are the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted for by the listeners:
'''[[Radio Zimbabwe]]''' presented its top 50 songs of 2021from 31 December 2021to 1 January 2021. Below are the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted for by the listeners:
[[Category:Events]]
[[Category:Events]]
Latest revision as of 14:47, 2 January 2023
Radio Zimbabwe presented its top 50 songs of 2021 from 31 December 2021 to 1 January 2021. Below are the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted for by the listeners:
|Number
|Musician(s)
|Song
|1.
|DT Bio Mudimba
|Kujata jata
|2.
|Ray Bopoto
|Tsotso
|3.
|Simon Mutambi
|Mr Ibu
|4.
|Dorcas Moyo
|Bvisai marara
|5.
|Martin Sibanda
|Uyavuma
|6.
|Mambo Dhuterere
|Hameni hlebana
|7.
|Romeo Gasa
|Time to dance
|8.
|Jah Prayzah
|Murder
|9.
|Tryson Chimbetu
|Mikyla
|10.
|Tongai Moyo Junior
|Mbinga
|11.
|Shantel Sithole
|Torasa muswe
|12.
|Jonathan Siastumuzira
|Mai Bambo
|13.
|Chief Hwenje ft Obert Chari
|Nditakure ndiyende
|14.
|Sulumani Chimbetu
|Bvuma kusara
|15.
|Hillary Mudziviri
|Gungwa
|16.
|Mkoma Panga ft Agatha
|Mai mwana
|17.
|Takesure Chari
|Samero
|18.
|Nutty O
|Handipere Power
|19.
|Roki ft Koffi Olomide
|Patati patata
|20.
|Freeman
|Pombi
|21.
|Jah Signal
|Dana ngirozi
|22.
|Winky D
|Reply
|23.
|Makhadzi
|Murahu
|24.
|DJ Cleo ft Bucy Radebe
|Gcina impilo
|25.
|Killer T
|Haakete
|26.
|Rev TT Chivaviro
|Kana wakayambuka
|27.
|Mai Dhuterere
|Mwari mutinzwire ngoni
|28.
|DJ Flex ft Van Choga
|Organised
|29.
|Roe Makawa
|Ebutsheni bami
|30.
|Mkoma Robby
|Ndoovanhu vacho futi
|31.
|King Truth Jigoo
|Izikolo sezivuliwe
|32.
|Everton Mlalazi ft Michael Mahendere
|Pfugama unamate
|33.
|Peter Moyo
|Mukundi
|34.
|Yuki Maxwell Kanzara
|Nhare
|35.
|Adhala Socky
|Amai vaLydia
|36.
|Howard Pinjisi
|Pindai Mudariro
|37.
|Munyaradzi Munodawafa
|Mukoko wedenga
|38.
|Hosiah Chipanga
|Covid-19
|39.
|Natasha Muz
|Fake friends
|40.
|Solo Moyo
|Tembere yashe
|41.
|Baba Harare
|Yellow bone
|42.
|Blessing Gupa Marezva
|Member In charge
|43.
|Blessing Shumba
|Tega hatiyende
|44.
|Baba Troy
|Shungu dzemoyo
|45.
|Nqobizitha Nkomo
|Idimoni lakho
|46.
|Clement Magwaza
|Thath'umbeke
|47.
|Mai Patai
|Ndinoda kuona
|48.
|Antony Mpofu Muyengwa
|Ndodira paraquart
|49.
|Agatha Murudzwa
|Makorokoto angu
|50.
|Fountain of Praise
|Hossana