Latest revision as of 14:47, 2 January 2023

Radio Zimbabwe presented its top 50 songs of 2021 from 31 December 2021 to 1 January 2021. Below are the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted for by the listeners:

Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 2021
Number Musician(s) Song
1. DT Bio Mudimba Kujata jata
2. Ray Bopoto Tsotso
3. Simon Mutambi Mr Ibu
4. Dorcas Moyo Bvisai marara
5. Martin Sibanda Uyavuma
6. Mambo Dhuterere Hameni hlebana
7. Romeo Gasa Time to dance
8. Jah Prayzah Murder
9. Tryson Chimbetu Mikyla
10. Tongai Moyo Junior Mbinga
11. Shantel Sithole Torasa muswe
12. Jonathan Siastumuzira Mai Bambo
13. Chief Hwenje ft Obert Chari Nditakure ndiyende
14. Sulumani Chimbetu Bvuma kusara
15. Hillary Mudziviri Gungwa
16. Mkoma Panga ft Agatha Mai mwana
17. Takesure Chari Samero
18. Nutty O Handipere Power
19. Roki ft Koffi Olomide Patati patata
20. Freeman Pombi
21. Jah Signal Dana ngirozi
22. Winky D Reply
23. Makhadzi Murahu
24. DJ Cleo ft Bucy Radebe Gcina impilo
25. Killer T Haakete
26. Rev TT Chivaviro Kana wakayambuka
27. Mai Dhuterere Mwari mutinzwire ngoni
28. DJ Flex ft Van Choga Organised
29. Roe Makawa Ebutsheni bami
30. Mkoma Robby Ndoovanhu vacho futi
31. King Truth Jigoo Izikolo sezivuliwe
32. Everton Mlalazi ft Michael Mahendere Pfugama unamate
33. Peter Moyo Mukundi
34. Yuki Maxwell Kanzara Nhare
35. Adhala Socky Amai vaLydia
36. Howard Pinjisi Pindai Mudariro
37. Munyaradzi Munodawafa Mukoko wedenga
38. Hosiah Chipanga Covid-19
39. Natasha Muz Fake friends
40. Solo Moyo Tembere yashe
41. Baba Harare Yellow bone
42. Blessing Gupa Marezva Member In charge
43. Blessing Shumba Tega hatiyende
44. Baba Troy Shungu dzemoyo
45. Nqobizitha Nkomo Idimoni lakho
46. Clement Magwaza Thath'umbeke
47. Mai Patai Ndinoda kuona
48. Antony Mpofu Muyengwa Ndodira paraquart
49. Agatha Murudzwa Makorokoto angu
50. Fountain of Praise Hossana
