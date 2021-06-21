Difference between revisions of "Raffingora"
Raffingora is 43 km East of Chinoyi, in a leading tobacco growing area.
Location
Lat/Long: 17°02′S 30°26′E
Mashonaland West Province, Zvimba District.
See Raffingora Secondary School.