Difference between revisions of "Raffingora"

Raffingora is 43 km East of Chinoyi, in a leading tobacco growing area.

Location

Lat/Long: 17°02′S 30°26′E
Mashonaland West Province, Zvimba District.

See Raffingora Secondary School.

History

Other information

Further Reading

[1]

[2]

