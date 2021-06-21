Difference between revisions of "Raffingora Secondary School"
Revision as of 13:39, 21 June 2021
Raffingora Secondary School is in Raffingora, Mashonaland West Province.
Location
Address: Post Office box: 65, Raffingora.
Telephone: 0667205.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.