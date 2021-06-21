Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Raffingora Secondary School"

Page Discussion
Line 7: Line 7:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Post Office box: 65, [[Raffingora]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 0667205. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 0667205. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Line 36: Line 36:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 13:39, 21 June 2021

Raffingora Secondary School is in Raffingora, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Post Office box: 65, Raffingora.
Telephone: 0667205.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Raffingora_Secondary_School&oldid=106452"