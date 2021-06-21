Difference between revisions of "Raffingora Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Raffingora Secondary School''' is in [[Raffingora]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
|+
'''Raffingora Secondary School''' is in [[Raffingora]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' Post Office box: 65, [[Raffingora]]. <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Post Office box: 65, [[Raffingora]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0667205. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0667205. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 13:41, 21 June 2021
Raffingora Secondary School is in Raffingora, Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Kamwanza Township, Post Office box: 65, Raffingora.
Telephone: 0667205.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.