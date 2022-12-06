Under Gumbo, Sua Flamingoes lost five of their six 2022/23 championship matches, with the only win of the season registered on match day three when they beat Morupole Wanderers 1-0.

Gumbo was sacked by Botswana Premiership club Sua Flamingoes on 6 December 2022 after a string of poor results.<ref name="Chronicle">, Ricky Zililo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/rahman-gumbo-fired-in-botswana/ Rahman Gumbo fired in Botswana, ''Chronicle'', Published: 06 December 2022, Retrieved: 06 December 2022</ref>

In July 2019 Rahman went back to coach the National Men's Team after Sunday Chidzambwa resigned. It was announced that he will be assisted by [[Lloyd Mutasa]] and both men will be there on an interim basis.

Gumbo won the league title two times with [[Highlanders Football Club]] in 1999 and 2000.<ref name="DN">[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2012/10/19/gumbo-the-enduring-hate-figure Gumbo: The enduring hate figure], ''Daily News'', Published: October 19, 2012, Retrieved: August 12, 2015</ref> He also won the Malawian league with the MTN Wanderers <ref name="Chron">Ricky Zililo, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/rahman-gumbo-not-keen-on-psl-jobs/ Rahman Gumbo 'not keen on psl jobs'], ''Chronicle'', Published: July 30, 2013, Retrieved; August 12, 2015</ref> and Botswana's league with Township Rollers.<ref name="NDay">Tawanda Tafirenyika, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2012/11/23/rahman-quits/ Rahman quits], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 23, 2013, Retrieved: August 12, 2015</ref> In April 2015, Botswana premier league side Gaborone United won the Mascom Top 8 beating [[Madinda Ndlovu]]'s Township Rollers, under the tutelage of Rahman Gumbo.<ref name="ND">Fortune Mbele, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/04/20/gumbo-beats-madinda-in-mascom-top-8-final/ Gumbo beats Madinda in Mascom Top 8 final], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 20, 2015, Retrieved: August 12, 2015</ref>

He was the interim coach for the [[Zimbabwe National Soccer Team]] (also known as the Warriors) when [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] resigned in July 2019.

After hanging up his boots , Gumbo ventured into coaching and worked with teams such as [[CAPS United Football Club]] and [[TelOne Football Club]].

'''Rahman Gumbo''' is a Zimbabwean sports personality who has played for a number of local football clubs in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. After his footballing career , Gumbo ventured into coaching and worked with teams such as [[CAPS United Football Club]]. He was the interim coach for the [[Zimbabwe National Soccer Team]] (also known as the Warriors) when [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] resigned in July 2019 . He is the current coach of the relegated [[TelOne Football Club]] .

Background

Gumbo was born on 18 November 1963.[1]

During his days as a footballer, Gumbo played for Eagles Football Club. He then moved to Highlanders Football Club where he spent the better part of his career. He was also called in to play for the national team during the early 1990s.[2] In the national team, he played alongside the likes of Peter Ndlovu and Adam Ndlovu. Gumbo was part of the national team that defeated South Africa 4-1 in 1992 and he also scored a goal during the historic victory.

Career as a Coach

Gumbo was appointed coach for the Warriors in 2005 after the departure of Sunday Chidzambwa who had led the team to the historic AFCON finals in 2004.[1] He was eventually fired after a dismal defeat to Nigeria in 2005. He was appointed manager for the Warriors for the second time on 8 February 2012.[1] On 8 March 2014, he was appointed manager of Botswana Premier League club Gaborone United.[1]

In 2011, Gumbo was hired by a Zvishavane based club FC Platinum to work as the team's coach. He was fired in July 2012 following "poor performance".[3] After being fired by FC Platinum, Gumbo joined Bulawayo City's coaching department.[4] Gumbo coached a championship addicted Bosso team of the 1999-2001 era, winning countless trophies before being dumped. He went on to successfully coach CAPS United Football Club, the Zimbabwe Warriors, and eventually migrated to Malawi where he won several awards.[5]

Gumbo won the league title two times with Highlanders Football Club in 1999 and 2000.[6] He also won the Malawian league with the MTN Wanderers [7] and Botswana's league with Township Rollers.[8] In April 2015, Botswana premier league side Gaborone United won the Mascom Top 8 beating Madinda Ndlovu's Township Rollers, under the tutelage of Rahman Gumbo.[9]

Coaching The Warriors Again

In July 2019 Rahman went back to coach the National Men's Team after Sunday Chidzambwa resigned. It was announced that he will be assisted by Lloyd Mutasa and both men will be there on an interim basis.

Coaching Sua Flamingoes

Gumbo was sacked by Botswana Premiership club Sua Flamingoes on 6 December 2022 after a string of poor results.[10]

He left the club in position 15, second from the bottom of the table with just three points from a possible 18.

Under Gumbo, Sua Flamingoes lost five of their six 2022/23 championship matches, with the only win of the season registered on match day three when they beat Morupole Wanderers 1-0.