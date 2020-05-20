Difference between revisions of "Raina Madanyika"

In July 2018, Raina Madanyika was elected to Ward 4 Chipinge Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 522 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chipinge Town Council with 522 votes, beating Thomo Rast of Zanu-PF with 482 votes, Chadamoyo Solomon Machingura of MDC-T with 61 votes, Sibongile Suqu, independent, with 31 votes and Christina Manongore of NCA with 8 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

