Difference between revisions of "Rainbow Towers Food Festival"

'''The [[Rainbow Towers]] Food Festival''' is food celebration platform born out of the need to create an annual event around the Africa Day holiday. The festival allows the public an opportunity to celebrate food, and its differences across cultures and borders, as food is an integral part of being African.<ref>[http://www.3-mob.com/?p=15788 New Food Festival Set For Harare] l, 'Three Men on A Boat', Published: 12 May 2012, Retrieved: 30 May 2014</ref> The notion behind the event is that food brings people together. Launched in 2014, the event is a partnership between Rainbow Towers, Feel Good Zimbabwe and Carl Can Cook. The inaugural festival ran from the 23rd to the 25th May and featured celebrity chef Siba Mtongana and Celebrity Chef Carl and popular stand up comedian [[Carl Joshua Ncube]]. The programme included Braai Master competitions, cooking classes, cocktail making demo, demos from Siba and Carl as well standup comedy on every single night.<ref>[http://www.3-mob.com/?p=15807 Rainbow Towers Food Fest Programme Out], 'Three Men on A Boat', Published: May 2014, Retrieved: 30 May 2014</ref>

