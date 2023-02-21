Difference between revisions of "Rainbow Towers Food Festival"
The Rainbow Towers Food Festival is food celebration platform born out of the need to create an annual event around the Africa Day holiday. The festival allows the public an opportunity to celebrate food, and its differences across cultures and borders, as food is an integral part of being African. [1]
Objectives
The notion behind the event was that food brings people together. Launched in 2014, the event was a partnership between [[]Rainbow Towers]], Feel Good Zimbabwe and Carl Can Cook. The inaugural festival ran from 23 to 25 May and featured celebrity chef Siba Mtongana,celebrity Chef Carl, and popular stand up comedian Carl Joshua Ncube. The programme included Braai Master competitions, cooking classes, cocktail making demonstrations, demonstrations from Siba and Carl, and standup comedy every night. [2]
- Growing the food culture as a business in Zimbabwe. This was to be achieved through exporting indigenous foods like our different types of sadza.
- Making food a tourist attraction as people are interested in learning more about Zimbabweans through its food. [3]
References
- ↑ New Food Festival Set For Harare l, 'Three Men on A Boat', Published: 12 May 2012, Retrieved: 30 May 2014
- ↑ Rainbow Towers Food Fest Programme Out, 'Three Men on A Boat', Published: May 2014, Retrieved: 30 May 2014
- ↑ Takudzwa Chihambakwe, What is the Rainbow Towers Food Festival?, 'Zimbo Jam', Published: 16 Apr 2014, Retrieved: 29 May 2014