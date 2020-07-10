Difference between revisions of "Raisedon Baya"

'''Raisedon Baya''' is a Zimbabwean award winning playwright and director whose works have toured internationally with Amakhosi Theatre ( [[Amakhosi Cultural Center ]] ) , Rooftops Promotions, and [[ Siyaya Arts ]] . Some of his popular works include '' Witnesses and Victims '' , '' Rags and Garbage '' , '' Madmen and Fools '' and the banned '' Super Patriots and Morons '' and '' The Crocodile of Zambezi '' . For The Crocodile of Zambezi he received, with Christopher Mlalazi, a Novib - Pen International Freedom of Expression Award. His collection of plays '' Tomorrow's People '' was published in 2009. He is the Director of the [[Intwasa Arts Festival]] ko[[Bulawayo]].

Background

Raisedon Baya writes and directs for theatre and television. He has published three books, an anthology of plays, another anthology of Zimbabwean folktales, and a book on forum theatre. Baya also writes for local newspapers where he has an arts column that has been running for over 10 years. Baya has won several Zimbabwean awards for his writing and theatre work. He is also a recipient of 2008 PEN Novib Freedom of Expression Award. Two of his plays Super Patriots and Morons & The Crocodile of Zambezi are banned in Zimbabwe.



