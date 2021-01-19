Raisedon Zenenga

Raisedon Zenenga is a Zimbabwean diplomat. In January 2021 he was appointed the assistant secretary-general (ASG) and mission coordinator to the UN Support Mission in Libya.

Wife

Zenenga is married and has three children.[1]

Education

He graduated in public administration and political science from the University of Zimbabwe. Zenenga also received diplomatic training from the Australian Development Assistance Bureau.[1]

Career

Zenenga has experience working in the United Nations, Government and diplomatic service. He served the UN in the field including in Liberia, Iraq-Kuwait, Sierra Leone and Somalia.

On 5 December 2014 Zanenga was appointed by the then United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki‑moon as his Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM). Zenenga succeeded Fatiha Serour of Algeria.

Zenenga was the Deputy Special Representative (Political) with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Prior to joining the Mission, he was a senior manager at United Nations Headquarters for 10 years, during which he supported several United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa.[1]

In January 2021 he was appointed the assistant secretary-general (ASG) and mission coordinator to the UN Support Mission in Libya.[2]