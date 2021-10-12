In July 2018, Rajabu Chepate was elected to Ward 16 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 657 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Muzarabani RDC with 657 votes, beating Shepherd Matewe of MDC Alliance with 41 votes. [1]

