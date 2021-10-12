Difference between revisions of "Rajabu Chepate"
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Rajabu Chepate''' was elected to Ward 16 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 657 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age...")
In July 2018, Rajabu Chepate was elected to Ward 16 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 657 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Muzarabani RDC with 657 votes, beating Shepherd Matewe of MDC Alliance with 41 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020