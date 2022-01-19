Difference between revisions of "Ralph Kawondera"

'''Ralph Kawondera''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 02 August 1990 and currently plays for [[ Dynamos Football Club ]]. He is a former club captain of [[Triangle United Football Club]], the 'Sugar Boys'. He is a former player for [[Herentals Football Club ]], [[FC Platinum ]] as a midfielder.

Background

He was born on the 2nd of August in 1990 in Chitungwiza. He has a twin brother Raphael Kawondera (Jnr) who passed away in April 2019 after a short illness. He comes from a footballing family which boasts of the likes of Richard Kawondera who once played for Dynamos Football Club and Triangle United Football Club.[1]





Career

Kawondera played for several non Premiership teams like Highfield United, Kambuzuma United, Twalumba and Flame Lily before he joined Herentals Football Club and later Triangle United Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League where he is currently the captain. He led his team in the African Confederations Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup in 2018. He was also the losing finalist of the Castle Challenge Cup after losing to eventual winners FC Platinum. At the end of the 2019 season he left Triangle United Football Club and joined FC Platinum.[2]

Awards

Chibuku Super Cup Winner (2018 with Triangle United Football Club)

2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year First Runner Up

Castle Challenge Cup Runners Up (2019 with Triangle United Football Club)

October 2019 FUZ Player of the Month

