Difference between revisions of "Ralph Matema"

'''Ralph Matema''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[Triangle United Football Club]] after signing from [[Yadah FC]]. Matema is a former [[Highlanders Football Club]] player when he joined them in 2004 from Kambuzuma United .

Background

Ralph Matema was born on 19 June 1982 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.





Teams Played For

Kambuzuma United

Highlanders Football Club

Orlando Pirates (SA)

Witbank Spurs (SA)

Nichrut

Yadah FC