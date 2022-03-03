|description= Ralph Mupita is a Zimbabwean business executive and was appointed the new MTN group CEO with effect from September 2020 replacing Rob Shuter who stepped down at the end of August 2020. He was MTN’s chief financial officer from 3 April 2017.

'''Ralph Mupita''' is a Zimbabwean business executive and was appointed the new MTN group CEO with effect from September 2020 replacing Rob Shuter who stepped down at the end of August 2020. He was MTN’s chief financial officer from 3 April 2017.<ref name="news24">Sibongile Khumalo, [https://www.news24.com/fin24/companies/ict/just-in-mtn-appoints-ralph-mupita-as-ceo-20200819], ''News24, Published: 19 August, 2020, Accessed: 19 August, 2020''</ref> He once served as CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets before his resignation . He is based in South Africa.

Education

Mupita is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a BSc Engineering (Hons) with construction projects in South Africa and completed his MBA at the University of Cape Town in 2000. [2] He is a graduate of Harvard Business School's GMP programme and has also attended executive programmes at London Business School and INSEAD.

Career

He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Emerging Markets since February 1, 2012 until January 20, 2017. He served as an Executive Director at Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited since April 1, 2011 until January 20, 2017.

Mupita served as the Director of Special Growth Projects for Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited. He joined Old Mutual in 2000, he was seconded to Old Mutual Zimbabwe where he worked on a strategy project that led to re-structuring several functional areas within Old Mutual Properties (Zimbabwe).

On re-joining Old Mutual South Africa in July 2001, Mr. Mupita looked after the strategy & business planning functions for Individual Life as a Strategy Director. A key responsibility in this role was the Vision 2002 Programme. From October 2002 to October 2003, he became responsible for customer development for the retail middle market business (Personal Finance).

From October 2003 to October 2004, he was responsible for Group Direct Sales (Old Mutual's direct marketing & sales business unit) as well as retail Customer Management. He served as Managing Director of Old Mutual Unit Trusts since October 1, 2004.

He has been a Non- Executive Director of UAP Holdings Limited since June 19, 2015. He served as a Director of Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd. from May 1, 2011 to March 27, 2013.[3]

He joined MTN as the Chief Financial Officer on 3 April 2017 after resigning at Old Mutual. He has served in that role until his appointment as MTN Group's CEO on 19 August 2020 and to start his new role on 1 September 2020 replacing Rob Shuter. “Ralph has served as the MTN Group CFO since April 2017 and has played a critical role in the development and execution of the group’s strategy, capital allocation processes, financial performance as well as in the resolution of a number of complex regulatory matters,” MTN said.

“After a rigorous and extensive search process, we are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the group president and CEO position,” said MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas.[4]



