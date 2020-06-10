Difference between revisions of "Ralph Nyasha Maoneyi"

In July 2018, Ralph Nyasha Maoneyi was elected to Ward 7 Kariba Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 338 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Kariba Municipality with 338 votes, beating Brighton Mackenzie of Zanu-PF with 213 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

