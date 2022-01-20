Difference between revisions of "Rambayi Magaisa"
In July 2018, Rambayi Magaisa was elected to Ward 23 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1615 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Buhera RDC with 1615 votes, beating Chigeda Jiri of MDC Alliance with 1538 votes and Aaron Verukayi of PRC with 182 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
