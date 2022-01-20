In July 2018, Rambayi Magaisa was elected to Ward 23 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1615 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Buhera RDC with 1615 votes, beating Chigeda Jiri of MDC Alliance with 1538 votes and Aaron Verukayi of PRC with 182 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]