Rameck Masaire

Rameck Masaire is an award-winning Zimbabwean tax expert and former Zimra acting Commissioner-General.

Education

Masaire is also a holder of an Executive Masters of Business Administration.[1]

Career

Masaire rejoined ZIMRA in August 2018 from Ernst and Young where he worked as an Executive Director. At ZIMRA he assumed the role of Commissioner: Domestic Taxes before he was appointed the Acting Commissioner-General in February 2020.

Rameck Masaire tendered his retirement notice on 30 December 2021 and the retirement was with effect from 1 February 2022.

Prior to that, he worked as a Technical Manager, Regional Controller – Harare Port and Harare Audits, Regional Controller – Beitbridge border post for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. Rameck Masaire has vast regional experience, having worked as Lead People Advisory Services in the central cluster ( Zambia, Malawi) and Risk Management review in Kenya.

Rameck Masaire is a fellow member of the Institute of Certified Tax Accountants (FICTA), Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (AFCIS).[1]

Awards

Rameck Masaire was the recipient of the Chartered Secretary of the Year for 2020 by the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe (ICG) award.

Masaire was honoured for having improved his organisation’s service delivery through implementing innovative technologies and smart partnerships with telecommunications companies while also being instrumental in availing housing units for staff members.

Masaire managed to spearhead the transition from manual to online systems, such as the electronic cargo tracking system and had proposed dry port sites. He introduced alternative client interfaces and online client solutions amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Rameck Masaire stabilised ZIMRA by filling critical vacant executive positions. He also launched a change programme designed to improve service delivery by bringing about positive changes in ZIMRA’s work culture, technologies, systems and processes.[2]