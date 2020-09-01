Difference between revisions of "Ramson Charema"

In July 2018, Ramson Charema was elected to Ward 31 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 420 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Chivi RDC with 420 votes, beating Lysias James Murambiwa of MDC-Alliance with 147 votes. [1]

