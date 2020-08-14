Difference between revisions of "Ranganai Cuthbert Nyangara"

2018 – elected to Ward 13 [[Bikita RDC]] with 2169 votes, beating [[Washington Ziwere]] of Zanu -PF with 1469 votes, [[Christopher Manjovha]] of NCA with 73 votes and [[Peter Marufu]] of NCA with 48 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 13 [[Bikita RDC]] with 2169 votes, beating [[Washington Ziwere]] of ZANU -PF with 1469 votes, [[Christopher Manjovha]] of NCA with 73 votes and [[Peter Marufu]] of NCA with 48 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Rangania Cuthbert Nyangara was elected to Ward 13 Bikita RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2169 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Bikita RDC with 2169 votes, beating Washington Ziwere of Zanu-PF with 1469 votes, Christopher Manjovha of NCA with 73 votes and Peter Marufu of NCA with 48 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]