In July 2018, Ranganai Nzvimbo was elected to Ward 19 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 2574 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Guruve RDC with 2574 votes, beating Eustancius Mushoshoma of MDC Alliance with 120 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]