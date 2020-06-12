Difference between revisions of "Rangarirai Hungwe"

In July 2018, Rangarirai Hungwe was elected to Ward 10 Karoi Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 937 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Karoi Town Council with 937 votes, beating Fortunate Madamombe of Zanu-PF with 761 votes, Clive Sabola Chavhunduka, independent with 701 votes, Solomon Musekiwa Chiwaya of MDC-T with 224 votes, Tofaranashe Gumbo of PRC with 74 votes, Vengai Vonga of NPF with 38 votes, Joshuah Mafemba, independent with 14 votes, and Mavura Mavura of ZIPP with 12 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

