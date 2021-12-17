Rangarirai Tatenda Gunda is an award-winning Zimbabwean entrepreneur with interests in the tourism sector. She is the widow of the late national hero, Brigadier General Paul Armstrong Gunda.

Background

Husband

Rangarirai Tatenda Gunda was married to 1 Brigade commander Paul Armstrong Gunda who died in a mysterious accident after his vehicle was hit by a goods train in Marondera in 2007. Before his death, regarded as suspicious by a section of Zimbabweans, there were persistent allegations that he was among the military officers involved in a failed plot to topple Robert Mugabe.

Rangarirai Tatenda Gunda published advertisements insinuating that her husband had died in suspicious circumstances. In an interview in June 2013, she said the damage to the car was not serious enough to have been caused by a train and Gunda had had a mysterious back injury.

A board of inquiry set up under the defence force's disciplinary regulations found no foul play.[1]

Gunda joined the liberation struggle in 1977.[2]

Education

Rangarirai Tatenda Gunda attained a diploma in Business Administration in Germany in 1980 and also holds a diploma in secretarial studies from Nairobi, Kenya.[2]

Career

Her work experience includes a stint with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation as well as working for the United Touring Company (UTC) as a German-speaking guide from 1983 to 1991.[2]





Businesses

Gunda and her late husband co-founded a tourism company in Victoria Falls known as Tatenda Safaris in 1993.[2]

Awards

In June 2018 she won her sixth consecutive Megafest award. She was awarded the Megafest Outstanding Businessperson for 2017 (Southern Region awards) becoming her sixth consecutive award since 2013.

Rangarirai Tatenda Gunda was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) (Doctor of humane letters, DHL, Honoris, Causa, with all rights and privileges).

