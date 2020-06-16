Difference between revisions of "Raphael Khumalo"

Raphael Khumalo is the group chief executive officer of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), the holding company of Zimind Publishers (Pvt) Ltd, Munn Marketing (1992) Pvt Ltd and Strand MultiPrint (Pvt) Ltd. Raphael served for thirteen years with Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd, where he held positions of finance manager and later divisional general manager. He has written a number of papers on the independent media in the country. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the National University of Lesotho and an MBA from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). He has written a number of papers on independent media in the country. In 2007, Mr Khumalo was elected to serve on the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe board and subsequently its management committee.