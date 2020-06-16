Difference between revisions of "Raphael Khumalo"

−

'''Raphael Khumalo''' is the group chief executive officer of [[Alpha Media Holdings]] (AMH), the holding company of Zimind Publishers (Pvt) Ltd, Munn Marketing (1992) Pvt Ltd and Strand MultiPrint (Pvt) Ltd. Raphael served for thirteen years with [[Zimbabwe Newspapers]] (1980) Ltd, where he held positions of finance manager and later divisional general manager. He has written a number of papers on the independent media in the country. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the National University of Lesotho and an MBA from the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (NUST). He has written a number of papers on independent media in the country. In 2007, Mr Khumalo was elected to serve on the [[Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe]] board and subsequently its management committee.

