In July 2018, Raphiel Maruziva was elected to Ward 28 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 2166 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Muzarabani RDC with 2166 votes, beating Nesbert Demarema, Independent with 100 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
