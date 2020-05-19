Difference between revisions of "Raphius Sithole"

In July 2018, Raphius Sithole was elected to Ward 25 Chipinge RDC, for PRC, with 1908 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Chipinge RDC with 1908 votes, beating Reuben Mariya of Zanu-PF with 1470 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]