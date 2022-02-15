Difference between revisions of "Ras Caleb"
==Background==
==Background==
Ras Caleb's real name is '''Caleb Tareka''' and was born on 16 February 1987 and grew up and received his education up to Advanced Level in [[Masvingo]].
Ras Caleb's real name is '''Caleb Tareka''' and was born on 16 February 1987 and grew up and received his education up to Advanced Level in [[Masvingo]]. He attended the [[Salvation Army Church in Zimbabwe | Salvation Army]] church regularly with the encouragement of his mother and sang in the choir. Caleb also studied journalism in South Africa after completing his A-Level education.<ref name="nd">Simbarashe Manhango [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/11/25/ras-caleb-defies-odds/ Ras Caleb defies all odds], ''NewsDay Zimbabwe'', Published: 25 November 2014, Retrieved: 28 May 2015</ref>.
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 41:
|Line 45:
* [[Seh Calaz]]
* [[Seh Calaz]]
* [[Pah Chihera]]
* [[Pah Chihera]]
* [[
* [[]]
* [[Jerry B]]
* [[Jerry B]]
* [[Fantan]]
* [[Fantan]]
|Line 87:
|Line 91:
== References ==
== References ==
<references/>
<references/>
Latest revision as of 17:38, 15 February 2022
|Ras Caleb
|Background information
|Birth name
|Caleb Tareka
|Born
|February 16, 1987
Masvingo, Zimbabwe
|Genres
|Zimdancehall
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall Artist, Songwriter
Ras Caleb is an award winning Zimdancehall artist. Ras Caleb is popularly known for songs that include Tokwe Mukosi and Nehanda. It was his song "Tokwe Mukosi" which proved to be a runaway success, making him a household name and a force to reckon with in the Zimdancehall circles.
Background
Ras Caleb's real name is Caleb Tareka and was born on 16 February 1987 and grew up and received his education up to Advanced Level in Masvingo. He attended the Salvation Army church regularly with the encouragement of his mother and sang in the choir. Caleb also studied journalism in South Africa after completing his A-Level education.[1].
Wife
Music
Caleb moved to Harare after his education where he stayed at Soul Jah Love's home in Waterfalls along with other artists Roki and Mafriq. The house they stayed doubled as a recording studio for the musicians. Roki and some of his friends however eventually moved from the house and Caleb was left homeless as he could not be accommodated at the new house. He was forced to live on the street around Jongwe Corner for some time. [1]
Around the time he was homeless, in 2012, Caleb released the song Nehanda but it didn't become the hit he expected it to be. Things changed however when he was introduced to Chill Spot Records Zimdancehall producers Fantan and Levelz and went on to record Tokwe Mukosi song.[1]
Awards
Zimdancehall Awards 2014
- Zimdancehall Best Conscious song-2014 - "Tokwe Mukosi".
Tokwe Mukosi song
Ras Caleb's most popular song 'Tokwe Mukosi was recorded in solidarity with the victims of the 2014 Tokwe Mukosi Floods which left many Masvingo families homeless and displaced. The song was recorded on the Pure Niceness Riddim by Chill Spot Records.
Videos
Picture Gallery
Trivia
In some of his songs like Tokwe Mukosi, Ras Caleb refers to himself as the Rascal Dread.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Simbarashe Manhango Ras Caleb defies all odds, NewsDay Zimbabwe, Published: 25 November 2014, Retrieved: 28 May 2015