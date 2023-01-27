Rashweat Mukundu is a journalist, Human Rights activist, Media and development worker. He has worked in the sector since 2000. He has also set up media entities that include the Media Centre in Harare and worked in conflict areas mainly in Somalia and has conducted organisational strategic processes, media training, media research, project development, reviews and evaluation and implementing M&E processes for media and human rights programmes.

Personal Details

Born: Lives in Marondera.

School / Education

Secondary: Marondera High School.

Tertiary: 1997 - 1999, Bachelor of Arts (History, Theater Arts and English), University of Zimbabwe.

1999 - 2000, Diploma in Communications and Journalism, Christian College of Southern Africa.

2010 - 2011, Master's Degree, Communication and Media Studies, Rhodes University.



Service / Career

2000 to 2009, Information Officer and Programmes Manager, Director, MISA-Zimbabwe and MISA HQ, Harare and Windhoek.

2010 to 2011, Project Director, Freedom House, Gauteng.

2012 to 2023, Self Employed Consultant, Gauteng.

2018 to 2023, Sub Saharan Africa Adviser, International Media Support (IMS).



