In July 2018, Rattiralph Mukombwe was elected to Ward 36 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2073 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 36 Pfura RDC with 2073 votes, beating Phinias Kamanika of PRC with 499 votes, and Isaiah Usai of MDC Alliance with 477 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

