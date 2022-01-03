Difference between revisions of "Ray Bopoto"

Ray Bopoto is a Zimbabwean gospel musician based in South Africa.

Career

He started making music in 2010 and his first album titled Never Despair had eight tracks. Bopoto worked with several musicians such as Mechanic Manyeruke, Ruth Mapfumo and Agatha Murudzwa. He sang across all genres and in the end, he settled for gospel music. Ray Bopoto released his first gospel album, Masvingo eJerico.[1]

Discography

Albums

Njere Zhinji (2020)

Batai Dzimba (2018)

Never Despair (2010)

Masvingo eJerico

Videos

Tsotso Official Video (2021)

MAPOROFITA

SHAINA

NJERE ZHINJI





References