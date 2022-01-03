Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ray Bopoto"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Ray Bopoto''' is a Zimbabwean gospel musician based in South Africa. ==Career== He started making music in 2010 and his first album titled ''Never Despair'' had eight...")
 
 
Line 30: Line 30:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Ray Bopoto Biography: Career, Albums, Videos -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Ray Bopoto, Ray Bopoto Wikipedia, Ray Bopoto Biography, Ray Bopoto Albums
 +
|description=
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Ray Bopoto Biography
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Gospel Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Gospel Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 16:01, 3 January 2022

Ray Bopoto is a Zimbabwean gospel musician based in South Africa.

Career

He started making music in 2010 and his first album titled Never Despair had eight tracks. Bopoto worked with several musicians such as Mechanic Manyeruke, Ruth Mapfumo and Agatha Murudzwa. He sang across all genres and in the end, he settled for gospel music. Ray Bopoto released his first gospel album, Masvingo eJerico.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Njere Zhinji (2020)
  • Batai Dzimba (2018)
  • Never Despair (2010)
  • Masvingo eJerico

Videos

Tsotso Official Video (2021)
MAPOROFITA
SHAINA
NJERE ZHINJI


References

  1. Rising gospel singer Bopoto finds his groove, The Herald, Published: September 17, 2018, Retrieved: January 3, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ray_Bopoto&oldid=113759"