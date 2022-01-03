Difference between revisions of "Ray Bopoto"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ray Bopoto''' is a Zimbabwean gospel musician based in South Africa. ==Career== He started making music in 2010 and his first album titled ''Never Despair'' had eight...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Gospel Musicians]]
[[Category:Gospel Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 16:01, 3 January 2022
Ray Bopoto is a Zimbabwean gospel musician based in South Africa.
Career
He started making music in 2010 and his first album titled Never Despair had eight tracks. Bopoto worked with several musicians such as Mechanic Manyeruke, Ruth Mapfumo and Agatha Murudzwa. He sang across all genres and in the end, he settled for gospel music. Ray Bopoto released his first gospel album, Masvingo eJerico.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Njere Zhinji (2020)
- Batai Dzimba (2018)
- Never Despair (2010)
- Masvingo eJerico
Videos
References
- ↑ Rising gospel singer Bopoto finds his groove, The Herald, Published: September 17, 2018, Retrieved: January 3, 2021