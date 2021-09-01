|description= Ray Dizz is an award-winning Zimbabwean music producer, fashion designer and DJ. He became the first Zimbabwean DJ to perform at DSTV’s popular reality show, Big Brother Africa Amplified (2012), as well as open up for P-Square, Ice Prince and Davido.

Ray Dizz is an award-winning Zimbabwean music producer, fashion designer and DJ. He became the first Zimbabwean DJ to perform at DSTV’s popular reality show, Big Brother Africa Amplified (2012), as well as open up for P-Square, Ice Prince and Davido.[1]

Background

Real Name

Ray Dizz's real name is Rayhaam Jassat.[1]

Education

He attended Twin Rivers Primary School before proceeding to Prince Edward High School. He completed his secondary school studies at Speciss College.[2]

In 2005, Ray Dizz left Zimbabwe to enrol for a Degree in Art & Design at the Totton College in Southampton, United Kingdom. It is during his student days that he also spared some time mastering his craft and perfecting his sets at house parties and small functions in Southampton (UK). Ray Dizz mentions that his educational background did not shape what he is doing now, however it enhanced his appreciation for art and increased his knowledge and skills. From playing small events, he was then noticed and got an invitation to play at The Ministry of Sound in London.[3]

Career

In 2009 RayDizz returned to Zimbabwe. He began working with DJ Rax. Later RayDizz and Rax would partner with DJ Rawse to form R3. In 2010 RayDizz won The Zimbabwean Battle of the DJs competition. In 2011 Ray Dizz was selected to open for Sean Kingston during his Harare show.

In 2014 Ray won the Miller SoundClash Competition where he battled some of Zimbabwe's and South Africa's prolific DJs. This win led to him being a Brand Ambassador for Miller, becoming the first Zimbabwean DJ to play the big room at the world's famous Marquee Club in Las Vegas.

In 2017 RayDizz toured the United States where he performed at Mazi in Queens, New York and The Madrone Lounge in San Francisco. He is a resident DJ at Pabloz and is a regular headliner at one of Harare's recurring outdoor events – Fiesta.[3]

Music

As a producer and an artist, Ray Dizz has released a number of chart-topping singles such as 729 (2013), She Loving The Crew (2014), Don't Delay (2016) and Panado (2019).[3]

Fashion Designing

Ray Dizz is also a fashion designer specialising in Afro-urban wear under his 729 clothing line.[2]

Awards & Accolades

2014 Miller Soundclash winner and first Zimbabwean born DJ to perform in Marquee’s big room (Las Vegas, USA)

2010, 2011, 2013 Star FM Battle of The DJs Winner

2014, 2016 & 2018 Best DJ Award Winner at the Zim Hip Hop Awards

2020 Changamire Awards Winner for Best DJ[4]

Videos

Raydizz - In2You [Feat. Midori & Poptain](Official Audio)

Raydizz x Shashl - Dance For You

Raydizz ft Simba Tagz, Jnr Brown, Poptain - PANADO

RayDizz & Simba Tagz - Party Remix (Official Video)

The Vibe Episode 3 feat. Hanna

Microwave Mix: Fugees Vs Holy Ten



