Difference between revisions of "Ray Matikinye"

Ray Muzambiringa Matikinye was a Zimbabwean journalist and Daily News assistant editor.

Career

Matikinye worked for the Ministry of Information in Masvingo in the early 80s before joining the Masvingo Provincial Star as Editor.

He also edited the now-defunct Masvingo Tribune before joining the Daily News as Features Editor and the paper’s Bulawayo Bureau Chief.

At the time of his death, Matikinye was a freelancer who plied his trade from the Bulawayo Media Centre. He was also Daily News assistant editor. [1]

