Difference between revisions of "Ray Matikinye"

Ray Muzambiringa Matikinye was a Zimbabwean journalist and Daily News assistant editor.

Background

He was married to Christine and they had four children. At the time of his death Matikinye had six grandchildren.[1]

Career

Matikinye worked for the Ministry of Information in Masvingo in the early 80s before joining the Masvingo Provincial Star as Editor.

He also edited the now-defunct Masvingo Tribune before joining the Daily News as Features Editor and the paper’s Bulawayo Bureau Chief.

At the time of his death, Matikinye was a freelancer who plied his trade from the Bulawayo Media Centre. He was also Daily News assistant editor. [2]

Death

Matikinye collapsed and died on 19 April 2020 at his home in Woodville suburb, Bulawayo.[2]