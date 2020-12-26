Difference between revisions of "Ray Matikinye"

Pindula

 +
 
'''Ray Muzambiringa Matikinye''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and [[Daily News]] assistant editor.
  

Ray Matikinye
Ray-matikinye.jpg
BornRay Muzambiringa Matikinye
Died19 April 2020
Woodville suburb, Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Journalist
Spouse(s)Christine
Children4

Ray Muzambiringa Matikinye was a Zimbabwean journalist and Daily News assistant editor.

Background

He was married to Christine and they had four children. At the time of his death Matikinye had six grandchildren.[1]

Career

Matikinye worked for the Ministry of Information in Masvingo in the early 80s before joining the Masvingo Provincial Star as Editor.

He also edited the now-defunct Masvingo Tribune before joining the Daily News as Features Editor and the paper’s Bulawayo Bureau Chief.

At the time of his death, Matikinye was a freelancer who plied his trade from the Bulawayo Media Centre. He was also Daily News assistant editor. [2]

Death

Matikinye collapsed and died on 19 April 2020 at his home in Woodville suburb, Bulawayo.[2]

References

  1. Noah Pomo, Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye, NewsDay, Published: April 23, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020
  2. 2.0 2.1 Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: April 20, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020
